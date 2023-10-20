(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Kremlin denounced Friday an address by US President Joe Biden in which he compared Russia to Hamas and called Vladimir Putin a "tyrant".

"We do not accept such a tone in relation to the Russian Federation, in relation to our president," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Biden, in an address to the nation from the Oval Office Thursday, said the United States had to stand behind Israel and Ukraine in the face of Russia and Hamas, who were trying to "completely annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

In a call with reporters Friday, Peskov said such "rhetoric is hardly suitable for responsible leaders of states, and it can hardly be acceptable to us."