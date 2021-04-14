Kremlin Says Biden's Call To Putin Was Not Surprise
Muhammad Irfan 22 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden's recent phone call to Russian President Vladimir Putin was not something unexpected, as the logic suggests the need to continue dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
"You know, I believe it was not [a surprise], as the logic suggests the need to continue the top-level dialogue," Peskov told reporters.