Kremlin Says Biden's Claim About Putin's Problems Fundamentally Wrong

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief that Joe Biden's claim about Vladimir Putin's problems is at least fundamentally wrong.

US President Biden expressed the belief that the Russian president was "in real trouble, which makes him even more dangerous." Biden also said that the Russian economy only has nuclear weapons and oil wells "and nothing else."

"This is at least wrong by nature," Peskov told reporters.

