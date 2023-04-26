MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) It is US voters who should think about President Joe Biden's decision to run for reelection in 2024, but not Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Biden officially announced his reelection bid for 2024 on Tuesday.

"It is not us who should think about it. US voters should think about this. This is rather their question, and it is they who should analyze the situation, make forecasts, and so on," Peskov told reporters.