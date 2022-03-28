UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Biden's New Statement About Putin 'Alarming'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The recent statement of US President Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin is "alarming," and Moscow will continue monitoring such statements, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Wrapping up his European tour, Biden said during his Saturday speech on Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." Later, a White House official said that Biden's words about Putin were not endorsing a regime change in Russia.

"This is a statement that, of course, is alarming. We will continue to closely monitor the statements of the US president. We carefully record them and will continue to do so," Peskov told reporters.

