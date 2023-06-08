UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Blast At Togliatti-Odessa Ammonia Pipeline Complicates Grain Deal Extension

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) The recent explosion at the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline is another issues that complicates the extension of the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had blown up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline in the Kharkiv region, adding that there are casualties among the civilian population.

"We do not know what kind of destruction there is, we do not know what the Ukrainian side is going to do with this line. But you know that this topic was mentioned as an integral part of the part of the deal that concerned us. Therefore, let's just say, this is another aspect that complicates the situation in terms of prolonging the deal," Peskov told reporters.

