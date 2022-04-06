Kremlin Says Bucha Incident Should Be Subject to Independent Investigation

The alleged atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha should be investigated, but it is necessary to decide what will be an impartial and independent probe, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres urged on Sunday to conduct an independent investigation of the case in Bucha near Kiev, which the Russian Defense Ministry called a staged provocation by the Ukrainian authorities.

"Of course, the monstrous staging in Bucha should and must be investigated. But it must be decided what will be a truly impartial, independent investigation. We all remember various types of investigations where Russia has not been a party lately, and which under no circumstances can perceived as independent. It is very important to avoid such a situation," Peskov told reporters.