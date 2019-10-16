Kremlin Says Cannot Comment on Anti-Doping Case Until WADA Responds to RUSADA

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he would not comment on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) launching of a non-compliance procedure against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) since Moscow wanted to first wait for WADA's reaction to its formal response to the organization's investigation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday he would not comment on the World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) launching of a non-compliance procedure against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) since Moscow wanted to first wait for WADA's reaction to its formal response to the organization's investigation.

A non-compliance procedure was launched against the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September in light of suspected data manipulation. WADA had given RUSADA three weeks to provide explanations. On October 8, Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov said that Moscow had sent the requested answers to WADA, which it confirmed later that day.

"[Russia's] Sports Ministry has just sent a detailed response to WADA's questions. Each question was given one separate answer, so let's wait for [WADA's] reaction to our replies. At the moment, I do not see it possible to comment on the situation," Peskov told reporters.

WADA experts are expected to review the explanations on October 23.

WADA reinstated RUSADA as a body compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in September 2018 following an almost three-year suspension over a doping scandal in Russian sports. One of the conditions for RUSADA's reinstatement was to provide access to sealed doping samples and electronic data in RUSADA's laboratory in Moscow.