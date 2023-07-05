Open Menu

Kremlin Says Cannot Confirm Reports Xi Allegedly Warned Russia Against Use Of Nuclear Arms

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2023 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Moscow cannot confirm reports that Chinese President Xi Jinping allegedly warned Russia against the use of nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier in the day, citing sources, that during his visit to Moscow in March, Xi warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against using nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"No, I cannot confirm this. I can only tell you that quite a lot of information was provided as a result of this important visit of president Xi to Moscow, there were statements for the press, the essence of the negotiations was clearly stated in the documents adopted following the statement. Therefore, there is a lot of information. And everything else is fiction," Peskov told reporters.

