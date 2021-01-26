Kremlin Says Castle in Gelendzhik Owned by Businessman, Possibly Several

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A castle in Gelendzhik, which opposition figure Alexey Navalny linked to President Vladimir Putin in a recent video, is owned by one businessman or possibly several, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

Putin said Monday he had not seen the video itself but looked through the materials collected by his aides. The president said neither he nor his family owned at the moment or had ever owned any of the properties mentioned in the video.

"As for the owners of the property, it is obvious that a businessman is an owner of the property. It is a big property, it is well-known in Gelendzhik. And one or several [people] own the property, directly or indirectly," Peskov told reporters.

According to the presidential spokesman, the Kremlin has no right to disclose the Names of the owners.

Peskov rejected the reporters' suggestion that the video allegedly technically does not say that Putin or his family are de jure owners of the property.

"I cannot agree with you. This investigation states that it is 'Putin's castle' and that it was built for Putin," Peskov said.

The spokesman stressed that Putin had already responded to the question by saying neither he nor his family had anything to do with the property.

When asked if Putin has ever been to the castle and how many times, Peskov said he did not "have any information that Putin may have visited the castle."