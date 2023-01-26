UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Changing Status Of Military Operation Over Tank Supply To Kiev Not On Agenda

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 02:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Changing the status of Russia's military operation in Ukraine due to the West's decision to supply tanks to Kiev is not on the agenda, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday Russian lawmaker Mikhail Sheremet proposed changing the status of the Russian special operation in Ukraine in light of the decision of the United States and Germany to supply tanks for the Ukrainian army, noting that the ongoing events have already gone beyond the usual military conflict.

"We do not have such a topic on the agenda, it is better to clarify some details with Sheremet," Peskov told reporters.

