Kremlin Says Checking Signals on Alleged 'Attacks' in Russia With US Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday commented on the statement of the US Embassy in Moscow about alleged attacks on the Russian infrastructure saying that this was extraordinary practice and that the Kremlin is checking the information with the US intelligence on the matter.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Moscow warned its nationals about possible "attacks in shopping malls, metro and railway stations" in Moscow, St. Petersburg and in Russian cities bordering Ukraine, advised nationals to think about leaving Russia.

"This is a quite extraordinary for diplomatic offices to make such statements. We are currently investigating whether there were any signals from American intelligence services. At the moment, I have no information about this sort of signals," Peskov told a briefing.