UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Checking Signals On Alleged 'Attacks' In Russia With US Intelligence

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Kremlin Says Checking Signals on Alleged 'Attacks' in Russia With US Intelligence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday commented on the statement of the US Embassy in Moscow about alleged attacks on the Russian infrastructure saying that this was extraordinary practice and that the Kremlin is checking the information with the US intelligence on the matter.

On Sunday, the US Embassy in Moscow warned its nationals about possible "attacks in shopping malls, metro and railway stations" in Moscow, St. Petersburg and in Russian cities bordering Ukraine, advised nationals to think about leaving Russia.

"This is a quite extraordinary for diplomatic offices to make such statements. We are currently investigating whether there were any signals from American intelligence services. At the moment, I have no information about this sort of signals," Peskov told a briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Metro St. Petersburg Sunday From

Recent Stories

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

Zardari, Fazl are likely to meet today

15 minutes ago
 FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic cr ..

FM stresses for averting humanitarian, economic crisis in Afghanistan

38 minutes ago
 Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fam ..

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB hall of fame

51 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

Fawad Chaudhary reacts to Suisee leaks

1 hour ago
 Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 31 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

2 hours ago
 PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in ..

PM shares video of newly discovered skiing area in Swat

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>