Kremlin Says CIA, Other Foreign Intelligence Services Not Weakening Activity In Russia

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says CIA, Other Foreign Intelligence Services Not Weakening Activity in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) CIA and other Western intelligence services do not weaken their activity on the territory of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on CIA launching a Telegram channel.

Earlier in the day, CIA created a Telegram channel. One of the posts says that the CIA is interested in information, in particular, about the economy or the top leadership of Russia. In another post, the intelligence agency says that "for the first time, CIA is establishing a presence on Telegram - to reach those who feel compelled to engage CIA.

" According to CNN, CIA officials involved in this project said they wanted to get from the Russians information that the United States needs.

"We have not paid attention yet. I do not have information, I do not know, but I am convinced that our special services are properly monitoring this space too, based on the fact, and we all know this very well, that CIA and other Western intelligence services do not weaken their activities on the territory of our country," Peskov told reporters.

