Kremlin Says Closely Following Campaign For Moscow's Legislative Elections

The Kremlin is closely following the ongoing campaign for the Moscow City Duma elections, but any decisions on the campaign's compliance belong to the jurisdiction of the election commission, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

"We are definitely following everything that is going on, all the decisions that are being made. This is the electoral commission's jurisdiction, and the Kremlin has neither authority nor intention to interfere," Peskov told journalists.�

�Russian President Vladimir Putin has always stressed the importance of fair elections in the capital, the spokesman added.

"The Moscow elections have so far been held in accordance with high standards," Peskov said.

When asked whether the Kremlin considered the procedure of collecting signatures outdated, Peskov said that this question should be analyzed after the elections.

"There is no attitude over this matter, it should be analyzed. You know that election commissions are guided by the electoral legislation that is in place. First, the elections must take place, then it will be possible to analyze their results. It would probably be wrong to draw any conclusions in the course of [the vote]," Peskov said.

The elections to the Moscow City Duma are scheduled for September 8. Several rallies have already been organized by opposition calling for the right for independent candidates to participate in the ballot.�

