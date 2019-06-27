UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Closely Monitoring Enforcement Of New Law Criminalizing Insults Against State

Thu 27th June 2019 | 05:04 PM

The Kremlin has been thoroughly monitoring how the new law that stipulates liability for insulting the state is being enforced, but believes that it is premature to speak about the need to adjust the piece of legislation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Kremlin has been thoroughly monitoring how the new law that stipulates liability for insulting the state is being enforced, but believes that it is premature to speak about the need to adjust the piece of legislation, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The law prohibiting the spread of false socially significant information and combating information that offends human dignity and shows a clear disrespect for the state came into force in Russia on March 29.

"From the very beginning, it has been pointed out that the practice of enforcing the law will be carefully monitored. Indeed, it is about insulting the symbols of power and statehood. It cannot be projected onto the criticism of the authorities. Therefore, certain cases of incorrect enforcement of the law are obviously of interest, and we are very closely motoring this," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the Kremlin believes that it is time to change the law's wording as it is at times enforced incorrectly.

Peskov suggested that all this did not mean that the law needed to be amended, noting that it was only necessary to adjust the practice of enforcing the legislation.

"It is premature to say whether this is a consequence of the wrong wording or anything else, or just wrong interpretation or abuse," he added.

Commenting on the legislation at his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on June 20, President Vladimir Putin said that its enforcement should correspond to the purpose it had been devised for. He stressed that "no one has the right to abuse this norm to restrict people in their right to criticize the current authorities of any level." Putin pledged to monitor it and ask "the Prosecutor General's Office to pay the utmost attention to it." At the same time, the president noted that the law against insulting the state is common place across the world and not something exclusively Russian. He reiterated that one should be free to criticize the government, but not to sneer at the state symbols.

