(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Kremlin is concerned by Washington's attempt to impose its own laws on anti-doping on other countries, as evidenced in the Senate-backed law on anti-doping, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned by Washington's attempt to impose its own laws on anti-doping on other countries, as evidenced in the Senate-backed law on anti-doping, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The US anti-doping agency USADA said that the senate adopted a law that would allow US courts to rule on criminal cases over sporting events in which US athletes take part.

The law received a name of Grigory Rodchenkov, a WADA informant. WADA is concerned that this law could scare away potential whistleblowers and that similar laws could be adopted in other countries for political reasons.

"You know that we are highly critical of any US attempts to extend its jurisdiction to other countries, and not just in the case of this law," Peskov said.

"We are not OK with this cross-border application. we do not agree with it, and of course, this is a cause for concern," the spokesman said.