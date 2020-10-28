UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Concerned Over Continuing Clashes In Karabakh

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:56 PM

Kremlin Says Concerned Over Continuing Clashes in Karabakh

The Kremlin regrets and worries over the ongoing clashes in the Karabakh region, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Kremlin regrets and worries over the ongoing clashes in the Karabakh region, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"The military campaign still goes on, this is a cause for regret and concern," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's view of the current situation in the region.

