Kremlin Says Concerned Over Increased Fire From Kiev-Controlled Side in East Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the increased fire from the Kiev-controlled side in eastern Ukraine, which is threatening lives of residents, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The head of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Ukraine has recently promised Kiev to push further the contact line if the central government's forces persisted with fire upon the republic's civilian infrastructure.

"We have already said that we are concerned over the persistent fire from the Ukrainian [authorities'] side. We have all seen the results of this fire, we see that the attacks, unfortunately, tend to intensify. This is a matter of concern because the situation threatens lives of residents of self-proclaimed republics who live in the contact zone," Peskov told reporters.