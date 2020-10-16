UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Concerned Over Russia's Covid-19 Surge, But Situation Under Control

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 03:49 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Kremlin is concerned over the increase in new coronavirus infections in Russia, but the situation is under control, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Earlier in the day, the coronavirus response center reported 15,150 new cases across the country in 24 hours.

"Indeed, the Kremlin is worried about these statistics. We can see that the epidemic is spreading fast. This is why decisive steps are being taken to ensure that people take strict precautions, which for a long time we have not complied with," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the Kremlin was concerned over the statistics.

"The situation is under control, despite these sad developments," the spokesman said.

