UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After Official Results Of US Vote Are Revealed

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After Official Results of US Vote Are Revealed

Russia believes that it is necessary to wait until the official results of the US presidential election are announced before congratulating Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia believes that it is necessary to wait until the official results of the US presidential election are announced before congratulating Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Many global politicians have already congratulated Biden, who delivered an address to the nation along with his running mate, Kamala Harris, on Saturday, claiming their victory in the presidential race. All major US media have already declared Biden the winner. However, incumbent US President Donald Trump keeps insisting on vote recounts in several key states.

"Anticipating your possible question about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's congratulations for the US president-elect.

We believe it is proper to await the official results of the election," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also explained why the Russian leader had congratulated Trump right after the election back in 2016.

"The difference is absolutely obvious. You see that the certain legal procedures will be carried out there, as announced by the incumbent president," Peskov said.

Peskov also reaffirmed Russia's commitment to work with any president elected by the Americans, and hope to have dialogue with the new US leader.

Related Topics

Election Russia Vote Trump Vladimir Putin 2016 Media All Race

Recent Stories

NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’ ..

6 minutes ago

Authority approves registration of 18 private scho ..

21 seconds ago

Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate ..

23 seconds ago

Venezuela's Maduro Appoints New Ambassador to Boli ..

24 seconds ago

Rwanda genocide 'financier' to face UN judges

28 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.