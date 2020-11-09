Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After Official Results of US Vote Are Revealed

Russia believes that it is necessary to wait until the official results of the US presidential election are announced before congratulating Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Russia believes that it is necessary to wait until the official results of the US presidential election are announced before congratulating Joe Biden, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Many global politicians have already congratulated Biden, who delivered an address to the nation along with his running mate, Kamala Harris, on Saturday, claiming their victory in the presidential race. All major US media have already declared Biden the winner. However, incumbent US President Donald Trump keeps insisting on vote recounts in several key states.

"Anticipating your possible question about [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's congratulations for the US president-elect.

We believe it is proper to await the official results of the election," Peskov told reporters.

The Kremlin spokesman also explained why the Russian leader had congratulated Trump right after the election back in 2016.

"The difference is absolutely obvious. You see that the certain legal procedures will be carried out there, as announced by the incumbent president," Peskov said.

Peskov also reaffirmed Russia's commitment to work with any president elected by the Americans, and hope to have dialogue with the new US leader.