(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) December 17 is one of the dates that are being considered for the big annual press conference of President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"It is true, December 17 is being considered as one of potential dates.

We are not announcing it because there may be some changes, we just need some additional time here before we can give you all of the information about when and how it will happen," Peskov told reporters.