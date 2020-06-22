Kremlin Says Considers Most of Data Published by Bolton Confidential

The Kremlin considers most of the information published by former US national security adviser John Bolton in his book confidential, but it is not Moscow's business, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The Kremlin considers most of the information published by former US national security adviser John Bolton in his book confidential, but it is not Moscow's business, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

"As far as we understand from the available materials, Bolton uses int his book the information linked to his work, his talks, his highest-level meetings," Peskov told reporters, when asked if the book would be read in the Kremlin.

"Of course, some of that information can hardly be published, at least in our country, it is considered to be 'not for public use.

' This is how we do it, the US does it differently. Then again, it is none of our business," Peskov said.

As for Bolton's opinions of Russian President Vladimir Putin, "there are different opinions there, one could agree with some of them, but not with the others. So you have to look at it separately, cannot give one general assessment," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman declined to comment on Bolton's opinions concerning the domestic politics of the United States and President Donald Trump, in particular.