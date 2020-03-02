Kremlin says cooperation with Turkey on Syria of 'great importance'

The Kremlin said Monday that cooperation with Turkey on Syria is a top priority, confirming a meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents on Thursday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Kremlin said Monday that cooperation with Turkey on Syria is a top priority, confirming a meeting between the Russian and Turkish presidents on Thursday.

Russia attaches "great importance to cooperation with our Turkish partners," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said ahead of the talks in Moscow between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.