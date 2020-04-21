UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says COVID-19 Protests In N.Ossetia Unlawful, Undermine Public Safety

Protests in the southern Russian republic of North Ossetia against the coronavirus-related movement restrictions are unlawful and fraught with negative impact on the epidemiological situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

On Monday, some 200 people gathered in the central square of the North Ossetian capital of Vladikavkaz for an unauthorized protest against the stay-at-home order in light of COVID-19. Protesters have formed a working group to discuss the situation with the republican authorities.

"In any case, this action was illegal, and most importantly � it can have negative consequences from the epidemiological point of view. Still, people gathered together, clearly not observing any social distancing. In this regard, it can have negative consequences several days later. This is obvious to everyone," Peskov said at a briefing.

He refrained from giving any explicit assessment to the protest, saying that the local authorities are yet to discuss the incident with the protesters' working group.

"This mechanism will let people bring their concerns to the attention of the leadership, and it can be done calmly, via a dialogue," Peskov continued.

When asked whether the Kremlin was concerned about economic grievances potentially bringing about political consequences in Russia, Peskov denounced the very wording of the question, saying it was "conceptually" wrong.�

"Of course, the Kremlin and the coordination committee are very carefully monitoring the socio-economic situation in various regions [of Russia].

Of course, the coronavirus pandemic itself could not leave our country out of the crisis environment," Peskov said, adding that Russia, "being an integral part of the international community and global economy" is facing difficulties like any other country.

Peskov pointed to the set of economic measures that the Russian government had adopted to support both individuals and businesses throughout the crisis. According to the spokesperson, the priority is given to those of employers which managed to save jobs during the quarantine.�

"As the epidemiological danger recedes, a smooth return to economic life will begin," Peskov said.

According to the spokesman, the Russian authorities now strive to "listen carefully to what people are saying and respond to their comments and their concerns." It also applies to opinions expressed online, Peskov said, when asked about the newly emerged phenomenon of virtual protests.

"This is taken into account to the possible extent when we draw up further plans to support certain categories of citizens and economic actors. I would not exaggerate and generalize what you called 'little talks' and so on into some kind of a campaign," Peskov said, adding that "nothing goes without our attention, nevertheless, and we carefully monitor this."

On Monday, users of the Russian satellite routing services Yandex.Maps and Yandex.Navigator availed themselves of the comment section on online maps to express concerns about COVID-19-related self-isolation and movement restrictions.

