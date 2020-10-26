UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Situation In Russia Quite Difficult, Pandemic Hits Regions

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 04:08 PM

Kremlin Says COVID-19 Situation in Russia Quite Difficult, Pandemic Hits Regions

The epidemiological situation in Russia is rather difficult with the coronavirus pandemic mainly hitting the country's regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the epidemic wave is more pronounced to the east of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Russia is rather difficult with the coronavirus pandemic mainly hitting the country's regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the epidemic wave is more pronounced to the east of Moscow.

"Indeed, the [COVID-19] situation is quite difficult now, the regions mainly suffer from the epidemiological situation, the wave went to the east of Moscow. Yes, indeed, the situation is quite difficult in terms of the spread of the coronavirus. This requires extremely energetic efforts from both the Federal and the regional governments, which is being done," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that all decisions made across Russian regions to curb the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic were not intended to stop economic activities.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman said that President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information concerning the current epidemiological situation in the country.

The epidemiological situation in Russia, like in any other country across the world, has been deteriorating since September. On Monday, Russia registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 1,531,224. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 26,269 since the beginning of the pandemic, and as many as 1,146,096 patients have recovered.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Whatsapp will charge for some of its business ser ..

4 minutes ago

Delay in HSC results holdup admissions in Mehran v ..

2 minutes ago

Polio drive starts in all 33 districts of Balochis ..

2 minutes ago

SNFC protest enters sixth day

3 minutes ago

Sindh launches polio eradication campaign

3 minutes ago

Japan's New Prime Minister Suga Pledges to Make Co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.