Kremlin Says COVID-19 Situation in Russia Quite Difficult, Pandemic Hits Regions

The epidemiological situation in Russia is rather difficult with the coronavirus pandemic mainly hitting the country's regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the epidemic wave is more pronounced to the east of Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) The epidemiological situation in Russia is rather difficult with the coronavirus pandemic mainly hitting the country's regions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, adding that the epidemic wave is more pronounced to the east of Moscow.

"Indeed, the [COVID-19] situation is quite difficult now, the regions mainly suffer from the epidemiological situation, the wave went to the east of Moscow. Yes, indeed, the situation is quite difficult in terms of the spread of the coronavirus. This requires extremely energetic efforts from both the Federal and the regional governments, which is being done," Peskov told reporters.

Peskov stressed that all decisions made across Russian regions to curb the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic were not intended to stop economic activities.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman said that President Vladimir Putin was receiving all information concerning the current epidemiological situation in the country.

The epidemiological situation in Russia, like in any other country across the world, has been deteriorating since September. On Monday, Russia registered a new record single-day increase of 17,347 COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total tally to 1,531,224. Meanwhile, the death toll has reached 26,269 since the beginning of the pandemic, and as many as 1,146,096 patients have recovered.