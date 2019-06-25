UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Crimea Integral Part Of Russia, Not Subject To Discussion With Any Country

Umer Jamshaid 48 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Says Crimea Integral Part of Russia, Not Subject to Discussion With Any Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Crimea is an integral part of Russia, and its territorial belonging cannot be subject to discussion with any country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We see that views of representatives of European countries diverge in this regard. You also know the stance of the Crimeans and all Russians, as well as the stance of the Russian leadership: Crimea is an integral part of the Russian Federation, it is a Russian Federal subject. So, any issues related to Crimea are not subject to discussion with any of the countries, especially at an international level," Peskov told reporters.

He also doubted that it was a change in the dominant stance on the Crimea issue that triggered the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe's decision to invite Russia to partake in the June session after years of the national delegation's non-participation over suspended voting rights amid the Ukraine crisis and decision to stop renewing credentials.

"But in this case, we are full of patience and determination to consistently and patiently explain the situation around Crimea, striving for the moment when the position of our European vis-a-vis will change," he added.

Crimea rejoined Russia in March 2014, when 97 percent of those participating in a regional referendum voted for the reunification. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the issue of the peninsula's territorial belonging is "historically closed" as Crimean residents decided to rejoin Russia in accordance with democratic procedures.

