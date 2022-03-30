UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Crimea Part Of Russia, Will Not Be Discussed With Anyone, Including Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Kremlin Says Crimea Part of Russia, Will Not Be Discussed With Anyone, Including Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia will not discuss the status of Crimea with anyone, including at talks with Ukraine, considering the peninsula the Russian territory, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Crimea is part of Russia, and under our constitution we cannot discuss with anyone the destiny of the Russian territories, Russian regions, it is impossible, it is enshrined in our constitution," Peskov said at a briefing, answering the question about the option to reach agreement with Ukraine on Crimea.

