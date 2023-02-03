UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Crimea Secured, But Donbas Not Yet So Russia's Special Operation Continues

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The security of Crimea is guaranteed, while Donbas is not fully protected, so Russia's special operation continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's acting Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said that Kiev had begun forming assault brigades of military, police and border guards to seize Crimea and Donbas.

"Donbass is not fully protected yet, and therefore the special military operation continues. We have to protect the people who live there. Currently this goal is not fully achieved. This is yet to be done. Crimea, like Donbas, is Russia's region, therefore, the security of Crimea is fully guaranteed," Peskov said, answering the question whether Crimea and Donbas are reliably protected.

