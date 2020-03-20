UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Crisis Center To Review Civil Society's Letter On COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 07:34 PM

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin had taken notice of the joint letter written by members of Russia's civil society regarding the fight against COVID-19 and promised it would "undoubtedly" be considered by the coronavirus crisis center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Kremlin had taken notice of the joint letter written by members of Russia's civil society regarding the fight against COVID-19 and promised it would "undoubtedly" be considered by the coronavirus crisis center.

Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that civil society had called for more drastic emergency measures to be introduced in response to the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"Yes, of course, we have taken note [of the letter].

We are also sure that the crisis center's management and members where the fight against the coronavirus is being organized and implement will take note of it, too," Peskov told journalists.

There is a multitude of opinions on this matter, the spokesman continued, and the letter would "undoubtedly be considered."

"There are specialists as well - virusologists, medics... they are the ones responsible for the measures that are being undertaken," Peskov added.

Russia so far has had 199 verified COVID-19 cases.

