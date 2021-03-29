UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Currently No Plans For Conversation Between Putin, Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 03:40 PM

Kremlin Says Currently No Plans For Conversation Between Putin, Zelenskyy

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not planned at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not planned at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Last week, Zelenskyy said that he plans to talk with leaders of the so-called Normandy Four countries over the situation in Donbas.

"So far there are no plans to talk with Zelenskyy, but on the other hand, if necessary, this can be organized very quickly," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,874 new COVID-19 cases, 2,025 r ..

28 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

28 minutes ago

Organisers announce AED 360,000 prize purse for 20 ..

28 minutes ago

17 cops contract COVID-19 in five days

3 minutes ago

French pharma firm convicted of manslaughter over ..

3 minutes ago

England relaxes tight COVID-19 measures

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.