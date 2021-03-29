Kremlin Says Currently No Plans For Conversation Between Putin, Zelenskyy

A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not planned at the moment, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

Last week, Zelenskyy said that he plans to talk with leaders of the so-called Normandy Four countries over the situation in Donbas.

"So far there are no plans to talk with Zelenskyy, but on the other hand, if necessary, this can be organized very quickly," Peskov told reporters.