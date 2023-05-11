Kremlin Says Currently No Plans for Phone Conversation Between Putin, Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) There are currently no plans to hold a phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin President and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, it can be organized quickly if necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"No, not at the moment, but you know that if necessary, they call each other very quickly," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Putin and Erdogan are planning to talk over the phone.