Kremlin Says Damage to Kakhovka Dam by Kiev Aims at Ensuring Water Deprivation in Crimea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) One of Kiev's goal in the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant is to ensure water deprivation in Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the upper part of the Kakhovka plant was destroyed by shelling, but the reservoir's dam itself was not destroyed.

The city authorities later said that the structure of the dam was partially destroyed by shelling, causing then the destruction of three spans under water pressure. The evacuation of civilians from flooded coastal zones started.

"It is clear that this sabotage set as one of the goals to deprive Crimea of water. The water level in the reservoir falls, and, accordingly, the supply to the canal is reduced, dramatically reduced," Peskov told reporters.

Measures have been taken to ensure the water supply of Crimea, there is a margin of safety, the official added.