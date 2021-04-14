Kremlin Says De-escalation in Donbas Is Only Possible if Kiev Stops Provocations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed the belief on Wednesday that tensions in Donbas can only de-escalate if the Ukrainian armed forces stop staging provocations.

In his Tuesday's phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, US leader Joe Biden expressed concerns over Russia's "sudden" military build-up in Crimea and on the border with Ukraine.

"De-escalation on the Ukrainian territory is only possible if the Ukrainian armed forces abandon armed activities," Peskov told reporters, when asked if Putin and Biden came to an agreement on de-escalation at Ukraine's borders.