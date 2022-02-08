Kremlin Says Deescalation Around Ukraine Essential Now, Tensions Growing Day by Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2022) Moscow believes that deescalation is now very necessary, as tensions are growing day by day, including due to the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"As for deescalation, it is very necessary, because tensions are growing day by day.

We see how Western countries send troops to Ukraine, send planes loaded with weapons, send military equipment. Ukraine is conducting maneuvers, testing new models of equipment that it receives these days. All this, of course, provokes new and new turns of tension. Therefore, deescalation is now very, very much in demand," Peskov told reporters.