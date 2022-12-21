Kremlin Says Defense Ministry Taking Measures to Improve Situation in DPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry is taking all the necessary measures to improve the situation in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, DPR's acting head, Denis Pushilin, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to strengthen the republic with modern air defense systems against the background of increased Ukrainian shelling.

"You know that the president described the situation in the republic as a very difficult one. Of course, all possible measures are being taken through our defense ministry to improve the situation," Peskov told reporters.