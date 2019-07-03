Kremlin says details of sub fire that killed 14 'cannot be made public'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The Kremlin on Wednesday said details of a fire that killed 14 crew on a deep-water submersible will not be made public because they include classified information.

"This information cannot be made public completely," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. "It belongs to the category of state secrets."