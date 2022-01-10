Kremlin Says Developments in Kazakhstan Were Unexpected for All CSTO Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The recent developments in Kazakhstan came as a surprise to all member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but coordination and allied relations made it possible to properly respond to the challenge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This came as a surprise to everyone. If I am not mistaken, this came as a surprise both for the Kazakh side and for the CSTO. And for Russia it came as a surprise," Peskov told reporters.

But the coherence of actions, the level of coordination and the state of developed allied relations made it possible, despite this surprise, to properly respond to these challenges, he added.