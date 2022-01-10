UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Developments In Kazakhstan Were Unexpected For All CSTO Members

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Kremlin Says Developments in Kazakhstan Were Unexpected for All CSTO Members

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The recent developments in Kazakhstan came as a surprise to all member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), but coordination and allied relations made it possible to properly respond to the challenge, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"This came as a surprise to everyone. If I am not mistaken, this came as a surprise both for the Kazakh side and for the CSTO. And for Russia it came as a surprise," Peskov told reporters.

But the coherence of actions, the level of coordination and the state of developed allied relations made it possible, despite this surprise, to properly respond to these challenges, he added.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan All

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

5 minutes ago
 Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored ..

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

7 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision ..

One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

7 minutes ago
 China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

13 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

13 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.