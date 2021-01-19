The Kremlin did not read the article about the alleged palace of President Vladimir Putin, "essentially, it is not true," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Kremlin did not read the article about the alleged palace of President Vladimir Putin, "essentially, it is not true," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

