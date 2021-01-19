UrduPoint.com
Tue 19th January 2021

Kremlin Says Did Not Read Article About Putin's Alleged Palace, Claim Essentially False

The Kremlin did not read the article about the alleged palace of President Vladimir Putin, "essentially, it is not true," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The Kremlin did not read the article about the alleged palace of President Vladimir Putin, "essentially, it is not true," Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No, we did not read it. Essentially, it is not true," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin had read the article and whether a building like that had in fact been constructed for the president.

