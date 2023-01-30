Kremlin Says Difficult to Talk About Prospects of Russia-NATO Dialogue Now

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) It is difficult to talk about the prospects for a dialogue between Russia and NATO now, since the alliance has long since ceased any substantive contacts with Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"As for NATO and contacts, these contacts do not exist. You know that at one time NATO stopped any substantive contacts with our country. Therefore, it is very difficult to talk about such contacts at the moment," Peskov told reporters.