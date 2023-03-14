UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Direct Line With Russian President Planned For This Year

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Kremlin Says Direct Line With Russian President Planned for This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin can hold the "Direct Line," an annual Q&A session, this year, and it is possible that it will be combined with a big press conference of the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Let's hope that (it will take place)," Peskov told reporters, adding that it can be combined with a big press conference, as "nothing can be excluded."

The exact date is not determined yet, the official noted.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co- ..

UAE launches Manara Centre to promote regional co-existence

37 minutes ago
 Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable ..

Mashreq Bank provides $15.5 billion of sustainable finance and adaptation-relate ..

37 minutes ago
 Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

48 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

52 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

2 hours ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.