Kremlin Says Direct Line With Russian President Planned for This Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin can hold the "Direct Line," an annual Q&A session, this year, and it is possible that it will be combined with a big press conference of the head of state, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Let's hope that (it will take place)," Peskov told reporters, adding that it can be combined with a big press conference, as "nothing can be excluded."

The exact date is not determined yet, the official noted.