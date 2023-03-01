UrduPoint.com

Kremlin Says Disbelieves Kiev's Words That It Did Not Strike Russian Territory

March 01, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Moscow does not believe the statement of Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, that Kiev does not strike on the territory of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Podolyak said that Kiev is not involved in the drone attacks against infrastructure facilities in Russia.

"We do not believe him," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Podolyak's statement.

