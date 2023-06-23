Open Menu

Kremlin Says Diversion Of Weapons Supplied To Ukraine Inevitable

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Kremlin Says Diversion of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Inevitable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukrainian authorities are incapable of ensuring that the weapons supplied by Western countries do not end up smuggled around the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel has multiple times spotted Ukrainian-destined weapons near its borders. He said this was one of the reasons his country was reluctant to send weapons to Ukraine ” out of fear they would end up in Iran's hands and used against Israel.

"We assess the threat as very, very valid. This is something we have said before, along with the fact that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are already being sold by various criminal groups in Europe.

This is an inevitable process, and the more weapons like this is supplied to Ukraine ” where they cannot ensure neither proper accountability nor maintenance nor safety ” the more it is fraught with growing risks for the regional and global security," Peskov told journalists.

In May, the European Union sent its Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to Kiev to discuss ways to combat arms smuggling. US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh said in April that Western countries were well aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine are ending up in illicit markets but force their media to keep silent about it.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Israel Ukraine Iran Europe European Union Seymour Kiev April May Criminals Market Media

Recent Stories

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab gov ..

Pleas against trial in military courts: Punjab govt submits report on May 9 vand ..

13 minutes ago
 Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resou ..

Abdulla Bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting, affirms ..

43 minutes ago
 GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and ..

GCAA to host third ICAO Conference on Aviation and Alternative Fuels

43 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival Day 2: Thrilling innovations, metaverse magic

43 minutes ago
 New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolution ..

New Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will revolutionise combat sports

1 hour ago
 PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments a ..

PM asks Intâ€™l community to fulfill commitments at COP27 Conference in Sharm El ..

2 hours ago
Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for As ..

Malaysian delegation visits Sharjah Academy for Astronomy

3 hours ago
 Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand M ..

Turkish Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

3 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

Al Ain Zoo welcomes visitors on Eid Al Adha

3 hours ago
 Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climat ..

Paris hosts 'Power Our Planet' to highlight climate change issue

4 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s E ..

U.S. Embassy Increases Diversity of Pakistanâ€™s Entrepreneurial Leaders

4 hours ago
 Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chie ..

Naval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pnnaval Chief Addresses Participants Of Pn ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World