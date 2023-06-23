Kremlin Says Diversion of Weapons Supplied to Ukraine Inevitable

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Ukrainian authorities are incapable of ensuring that the weapons supplied by Western countries do not end up smuggled around the world, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel has multiple times spotted Ukrainian-destined weapons near its borders. He said this was one of the reasons his country was reluctant to send weapons to Ukraine ” out of fear they would end up in Iran's hands and used against Israel.

"We assess the threat as very, very valid. This is something we have said before, along with the fact that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are already being sold by various criminal groups in Europe.

This is an inevitable process, and the more weapons like this is supplied to Ukraine ” where they cannot ensure neither proper accountability nor maintenance nor safety ” the more it is fraught with growing risks for the regional and global security," Peskov told journalists.

In May, the European Union sent its Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson to Kiev to discuss ways to combat arms smuggling. US journalist and Pulitzer prize winner Seymour Hersh said in April that Western countries were well aware of the fact that some of the weapons sent to Ukraine are ending up in illicit markets but force their media to keep silent about it.