Kremlin Says Document on Belarus Opposition Funding Will Be Sent to Putin If Received

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A document on the financing of the Belarusian opposition by Russian businessmen will be handed over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, if received, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that he had prepared documents for the Russian president on the financing of the Belarusian opposition by Russian businessmen and would send them after the latter returns from China.

"I do not know anything about this, and when the report is made, it will be handed over to the president, if our Belarusian partners and friends see fit. Further, we will need to familiarize ourselves with it, we do not know what will be discussed there so far, therefore it is too early to say anything," Peskov told reporters.