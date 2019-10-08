UrduPoint.com
Kremlin Says Does Not Trust Media Reports About US Plans To Quit Open Skies Treaty

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:03 PM

Kremlin Says Does Not Trust Media Reports About US Plans to Quit Open Skies Treaty

The United States has made no official announcement that it plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the Kremlin does not trust US media reports on that, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United States has made no official announcement that it plans to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty, the Kremlin does not trust US media reports on that, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

"There have been no official statements on the issue.

American media may less be regarded as a reliable source against the backdrop of the storm that is now happening in the media space in America. Therefore, you need to be very careful about all these statements and still wait for some more or less official confirmations," Peskov told reporters when asked about the Kremlin's attitude to reports that the US plans to withdraw from the treaty.

