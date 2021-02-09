Kremlin Says Domestic Calls for Sanctions on Russia Not Treason de Jure

(@FahadShabbir)

Calls for sanctions against Russia by the country's own citizens are not technically treason, but the parliament is considering making it punishable by law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Calls for sanctions against Russia by the country's own citizens are not technically treason, but the parliament is considering making it punishable by law, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.

The lower chamber of the Russian parliament has decided to set up a working group to discuss potential criminal liability for such calls.

This came shortly after Alexey Navalny's foundation, which is considered a foreign agent in Russia, wrote to US President Joe Biden with a suggestion to impose sanctions on several Russian citizens.

"De jure � no, it is not against the law de jure, but we know that an initiative was voiced in the parliament to introduce criminal liability for such actions," Peskov told reporters.

According to the spokesman, there is need for such initiatives and it is likely to have a lot of support.