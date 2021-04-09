Kremlin Says Donbas Residents With Dual Citizenship Can Cast Votes in Elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Friday that Donbas residents who have both Russian and Ukrainian citizens can cast votes in elections.

Reporters asked Peskov to explain whether the Donbas residents with dual citizenship will be able to elect both Ukraine's and Russia's president.

"Citizens of different countries, those having dual citizenship, live in different regions across Ukraine, you know that they live in Ukraine's west and other areas. So, this is not a unique situation. In this case, the dual citizenship is not an obstacle," Peskov said.