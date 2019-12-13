Kremlin Says Doubts Johnson Win Will Improve Ties With UK
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :The Kremlin said Friday that Moscow always hopes an election brings to power voices in favour of "good relations" with Russia but was not sure that would be the case with Britain's Conservatives.
"I don't know to what extent such expectations are appropriate in the case of the Conservatives," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists in reaction to Boris Johnson's election victory.