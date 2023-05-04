Kremlin Says Drone Attack Not Reported on Immediately Over Special Services' Assessment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Information about an attempted drone attack on the Kremlin was not reported on immediately, as there was an operational assessment of the situation by the special services, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Tuesday night, two drones attempted to strike the Kremlin in Moscow, but they were disabled.

Russia accused the Ukrainian government of being behind the attack, while Kiev denied this. There were no casualties and no material damage as a result of the incident.

"Yesterday, at this time, when we were talking (at a daily briefing), an operational assessment by special services and so on took place, so we decided to issue a separate statement (on the strike)," Peskov told reporters.