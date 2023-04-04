Kremlin Says Early for Optimistic Conclusions After Nord Stream Insurance Renewing Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Moscow has urged to refrain from overly optimistic conclusions in light of media reports that German insurance firms decided to renew insurance of the damaged Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported, citing sources, that German insurance companies Allianz and Munich Re had resumed insurance for the damaged Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The insurance reportedly covers damage to the gas pipeline and problems associated with business interruption. The availability of insurance will also facilitate the repair work needed to resume gas supplies across the Baltic Sea to Europe.

"Firstly, it has been destroyed, if we talk about Nord Stream 1. Now I would refrain from making any overly optimistic conclusions in this regard. We are monitoring the situation very carefully," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is convinced that the Nord Stream pipelines are extremely important for Europe's energy security, the official said.

When asked about a possibility of launching the pipeline, he said that supplies are usually resumed when there are not only sellers, but also buyers.