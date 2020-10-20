Kremlin Says Effort Toward Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh Continues

Effort to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and start settling differences diplomatically continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

"In general, work on halting the military clashes and bringing the settlement process to the political and diplomatic format continues," Peskov told reporters.