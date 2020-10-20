UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kremlin Says Effort Toward Peace In Nagorno-Karabakh Continues

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:54 PM

Kremlin Says Effort Toward Peace in Nagorno-Karabakh Continues

Effort to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and start settling differences diplomatically continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Effort to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and start settling differences diplomatically continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"In general, work on halting the military clashes and bringing the settlement process to the political and diplomatic format continues," Peskov told reporters.

Recent Stories

UAE wins in three categories on endoscopy

11 minutes ago

China Condemns Meeting Between US Official, Exiled ..

1 minute ago

Russia to Suggest Talks on Strengthening Int'l Ins ..

1 minute ago

Ongoing development schemes to be completed timely ..

1 minute ago

196 Sahulat Bazaars made functional

2 minutes ago

Russia's Medvedev Believes Attacks on WHO Motivate ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.