Kremlin Says Effort Toward Peace In Nagorno-Karabakh Continues
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 04:54 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Effort to cease hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and start settling differences diplomatically continues, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"In general, work on halting the military clashes and bringing the settlement process to the political and diplomatic format continues," Peskov told reporters.